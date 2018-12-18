Jewellery shop looted

LAHORE: Some thieves made away with 70 tolas of gold, 7-kg silver and Rs10.6 million in cash and prize bonds from a jewellery shop in Sarafa bazaar, Rang Mahal police area on Monday.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. Police said the thieves broke into the shop of one Asif in the wee hours of Monday and took away the said items. They disconnected the CCTV cameras installed in the shop before committing theft. Police have started investigation.

TENANTS REGISTRATION: DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all divisional SPs to ensure strict implementation of The Punjab Information of ‘Temporary Residence Act 2015’ by constituting special teams for identification and registration of tenants, domestic and private servants in all residential and commercial areas of their respective police stations.

According to details, 269,250 tenants were registered in the related police stations during the current year till now. Lahore police took action against 8,255 tenants with criminals’ record under this Act. The DIG Operations further directed the authorities concerned to collect complete data of the tenants and private servants to ensure safety of the property owners and minimise any possible threats of terrorism.

He also directed them to initiate an awareness campaign for citizens to inform them regarding the importance of registration of their tenants and servants for their own safety. Registration of domestic servants should also be done through ROPE software and strict action be taken against responsible for not registering their tenants in the local police station.

Separately, Sadar Division Police in continuation of its crackdown on criminals, arrested 197 accused and recovered four bottles of liquor, more than 17kg of charas, 22 pistols, one rifle and bullets. The police also recovered more than one lakh rupees in action against gamblers.