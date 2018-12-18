close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

12 power pilferers booked

National

OKARA: At least 12 power pilferers were booked here on Monday. A team of Wapda checked the houses of Rai Shahadat Ali of Amir Colony, M Asif of 47/3R, Shaukat Ali of 47/3R, Fakhar Mehmood of 39/D, M Faryad of Asadullahpur, M Ashiq of Shah Yekka, Sheran Bibi of Lalaywala, M Hayat of Lalaywala, M Hussain of Lalaywala, Faqir Hussain of Lalaywala, M Ashiq of Mehtekay Mehtab Rai and Zaheer of Kandoowal. Cases were registered against them.

