12 power pilferers booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: At least 12 power pilferers were booked here on Monday. A team of Wapda checked the houses of Rai Shahadat Ali of Amir Colony, M Asif of 47/3R, Shaukat Ali of 47/3R, Fakhar Mehmood of 39/D, M Faryad of Asadullahpur, M Ashiq of Shah Yekka, Sheran Bibi of Lalaywala, M Hayat of Lalaywala, M Hussain of Lalaywala, Faqir Hussain of Lalaywala, M Ashiq of Mehtekay Mehtab Rai and Zaheer of Kandoowal. Cases were registered against them.
OKARA: At least 12 power pilferers were booked here on Monday. A team of Wapda checked the houses of Rai Shahadat Ali of Amir Colony, M Asif of 47/3R, Shaukat Ali of 47/3R, Fakhar Mehmood of 39/D, M Faryad of Asadullahpur, M Ashiq of Shah Yekka, Sheran Bibi of Lalaywala, M Hayat of Lalaywala, M Hussain of Lalaywala, Faqir Hussain of Lalaywala, M Ashiq of Mehtekay Mehtab Rai and Zaheer of Kandoowal. Cases were registered against them.