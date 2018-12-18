Re-established encroachments removed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive continued on Monday as illegal structure and the extended floors in front of shops were removed in Khori Garden.
Hotels and shops built on foot paths in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and around 12 illegally shops and 25 floors in Block H of North Nazimabad were removed.
Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, who was monitoring the operation, said they were doing operation in these areas as people re-established encroachments after the anti-encroachment drive. The action against encroachments would continue in the city.
He warned the shopkeepers not to establish encroachments again or else strict action would be taken against them.
KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive continued on Monday as illegal structure and the extended floors in front of shops were removed in Khori Garden.
Hotels and shops built on foot paths in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and around 12 illegally shops and 25 floors in Block H of North Nazimabad were removed.
Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, who was monitoring the operation, said they were doing operation in these areas as people re-established encroachments after the anti-encroachment drive. The action against encroachments would continue in the city.
He warned the shopkeepers not to establish encroachments again or else strict action would be taken against them.