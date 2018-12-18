close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Re-established encroachments removed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive continued on Monday as illegal structure and the extended floors in front of shops were removed in Khori Garden.

Hotels and shops built on foot paths in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and around 12 illegally shops and 25 floors in Block H of North Nazimabad were removed.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, who was monitoring the operation, said they were doing operation in these areas as people re-established encroachments after the anti-encroachment drive. The action against encroachments would continue in the city.

He warned the shopkeepers not to establish encroachments again or else strict action would be taken against them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan