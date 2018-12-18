Re-established encroachments removed

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive continued on Monday as illegal structure and the extended floors in front of shops were removed in Khori Garden.

Hotels and shops built on foot paths in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and around 12 illegally shops and 25 floors in Block H of North Nazimabad were removed.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, who was monitoring the operation, said they were doing operation in these areas as people re-established encroachments after the anti-encroachment drive. The action against encroachments would continue in the city.

He warned the shopkeepers not to establish encroachments again or else strict action would be taken against them.