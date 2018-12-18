Senators pay rich tribute to late senator Musakhel

ISLAMABAD: Legislators in the Senate on Monday paid rich tributes to late Senator Sardar Azam Musakhel of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), who breathed his last the other day in Karachi. He was billed as a voice of the progressive forces in Pakistan.

He had made his way to the Upper Uouse of Parliament from one of the most backward districts, Musakhail of Balochistan, and most of his points of public importance and speeches always focused on the less developed areas of this province. It was a private members day, however, as per the past traditions, the House did not take up the routine business and senators from across the aisle expressed their views about their departed colleague.

The leader of the House, Syed Shibli Faraz, moved a resolution, which was unanimously adopted, expressing grief over the sad demise of Senator Musakhel and the House prayed for the departed soul and grant of patience to the bereaved family. Musakhel had been sick for some time and had been referred to Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, where he breathed his last on Saturday morning. He remained member of Balochistan Assembly from 2002 to 2008 and was elected as Senator in 2015 for a six-year term.

Senators, belonging to all political parties said that with death of Musakhel, a strong voice for the rights of smaller provinces, especially Balochistan, was silenced now. They said that he represented progressive forces and was a strong believer in provincial autonomy, democracy and civilian supremacy.

Speaking on the occasion, former chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that progressive forces of the country had lost a great worker, as the late senator always raised voice for a progressive and tolerant Pakistan, being the need of the hour.

Paying glowing tributes to the outspoken senator, Rabbani said that Mushakhail lived a dedicated and fearless life and always raised voice for the poor that few people get the chance to experience.

The National Party’s Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, a nationalist from Balochistan, said that late Musakhel had no comparison vis-a-vis ideology, rights of his province and his affiliation with his political party. “He always by his people, his party and his ideology of a progressive and a tolerant Pakistan,” he maintained.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who is parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), noted that Musakhel had a long political struggle, which he braved well and left no stone unturned in serving his people.

“Today, we all are upset, as there is no one in this House to crack jokes and make us all smile. He has left us too soon,” he remarked.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate, Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, also eulogised the services of the late senator and said he always raised voice for the people of his province and did whatever he could to facilitate them in whatever capacity he could.

Others who also spoke include senators Azam Khan Swati, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Tahir Bizinjo, Chaudhry Tanveer, Kabeer Shahi, Javed Abbasi, Nighat Mirza, Mushtaq Ahmed, Keshoo Bai, Ateeq Sheikh, Talha Mehmood, Kalsoom Perveen, Rehman Malik, Salahuddin Tirmizi, Samina Saeed, Sana Jamali, John Kenneth Williams, Naseebullah Bazai, Rubina Khalid, Nuzhat Sadiq, Walid Iqbal, Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Aurangzeb Khan and Pir Sabir Shah.

The Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, deferred business of the House till Tuesday to pay tribute to the late senator. The House was adjourned to meet again at 2:00pm Tuesday (Today).