Crackdown on middlemen launched

FAISALABAD: The district administration has launched crackdown against middlemen and arrested owners of three weighing bridges over purchasing sugarcane produce from the growers at less prices. According to a spokesman, the crushing season has started from December 15 and all the sugar mills have been directed to purchase sugarcane from the growers at rate of Rs. 180 per 40 kilograms. The district administration has also devised a comprehensive strategy to monitor the process and protect the sugarcane growers from exploitation. Banners have also been displayed at conspicuous places and requested the farmers to inform the local administration if anyone was found purchasing the sugarcane produce at rates other than fixed by the government, he said. He said all assistant commissioners and other officers of the administration have been directed to conduct surprise visits of the weighing bridges and ensure protection of sugarcane growers'' rights. ADC (Revenue) Tariq Niazi with his team, paid surprise visits to various sugar mills and found three weighing bridges involved in short-measuring besides paying less rates.