Man kills father over property issue

OKARA: Two men were shot dead in separate incidents here on Monday. Sher Afzal was going home at Taj Colony, Depalpur. When he reached near the house, his son Naveed Afzal and his three accomplices rounded him up. Naveed opened fire and killed his father on the spot. The assailants managed to escape from the scene. Naveed had a property dispute with his father. On receiving information, police chased them and arrested Naveed Afzal and registered a case. Meanwhile, Akram Ali shot dead his elder brother Safdar over a domestic row at village Lasharian on Monday. Ravi police registered a case.

BODY FOUND: A body of a man was found from the crops near Malang Town, Hujra Shah Moqeem on Monday. A pedestrian saw the body of a 35-year-old man who was later identified as Asghar. The local police took the body into custody and started investigation.

WOMAN CRUSHED TO DEATH: A woman was crushed to death by a car here at the GT Road on Monday. Sharifan Bibi of village 34/1AL was crossing the GT Road near Cantt when a speeding car hit and ran over her, killing her on the spot. The car driver fled the scene. Police registered a case.