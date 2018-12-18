Pemra approves 2 non-commercial licences

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Monday approved grant of two non-commercial FM Radio licences to Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Lahore and Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore.

The request of Virtual University for the renewal of non-commercial satellite TV licences, VTV-I and VTV-II in Specialized Subject Category was also approved subject to revised fee.

Two Landing Right Permissions were approved for M/s Mediacon Network (Pvt.) Ltd, Karachi for Foreign TV Channels “English Club TV” and “Kidzone TV”, and Landing Rights Permission for Channel “TOONAMI” was cancelled on their own request. Likewise, approval was granted for one Mobile TV (Video & Audio Content Provision) Services License to M/s Ideation (Pvt.) Ltd. Islamabad, and two Internet Protocol TV Distribution Service Licenses for M/s. TES Media (Pvt.) Ltd, Islamabad for Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Telecom Zones and M/s Neyatel (Pvt.) Ltd, for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Faisalabad Telecom Zones. Beside these agendas, Authority reviewed the status of DTH licensing and took appropriate decision as per law.

The Authority welcomed Secretary Information and Broadcasting as an Authority member in pursuance of amendment of the Ordinance as representative of federal government. The 146thAuthority meeting was presided by Chairman PEMRA Mr. Muhammad Saleem Baig whereas, Mr. Shafqat Jalil, Secretary Information and Broadcasting and other members including Nargis Nasir, Member Punjab, Shaheen Habibullah, Member KP, Sarfaraz Khan Jatoi Member Sindh, Muhammad Naveed, Chairman PTA, and Ashfaq Jumani. Pemra Executive Member was also present in the meeting.