Robbers kill shopkeeper

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: Bandits killed a shopkeeper over resistance during a dacoity bid on Midh Morr in the limits of Miani police on Sunday evening. Reportedly, nine dacoits barged into the shop of Haji Ashraf and took hostage the customers and workers at the shop. The bandits shot dead Ashraf when he resisted them.
