Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Robbers kill shopkeeper

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

MALAKWAL: Bandits killed a shopkeeper over resistance during a dacoity bid on Midh Morr in the limits of Miani police on Sunday evening. Reportedly, nine dacoits barged into the shop of Haji Ashraf and took hostage the customers and workers at the shop. The bandits shot dead Ashraf when he resisted them.

