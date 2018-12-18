close
Tue Dec 18, 2018

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

2 powerloom workers killed in accident

National

FAISALABAD: Two powerloom workers were killed in an accident near Sem Nullah of Bawa Chak, Nishatabad, on Monday. Naeem and Shaka Ram were on their way by a bike when a speeding dumper hit them. As a result, both died on the spot. However, their friend Adnan sustained serious injuries in the accident.

