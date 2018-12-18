Rs39.343mfor non-formal education

FAISALABAD: The government Monday released a grant of Rs 39.343 million for non-formal education across the province to set up non-formal education centres, besides upgrading existing ones.

Talking to reporters, an education department spokesman said the government allocated the grant under ''Education for All'' programme and out of the amount Rs 1.074 million would be spent in Faisalabad district, while Rs 1.614 million would be utilised in Bhakkar.

Similarly, Rs 1.570 million will be spent in Gujranwala, Rs 1.533 million in Mandi Bahauddin, Rs 1.511 million in Sahiwal, Rs 1.483 million in Nankana Sahib, Rs 1.412 million in Chiniot, Rs 1.375 in Jhang, Rs 1.319 million in Rawalpindi, Rs 1.158 million in Sheikhupura, Rs 1.133 in Hafizabad, Rs 1.037 million in Lahore, Rs 0.975 million in Sargodha and Rs 0.958 million in Toba Tek Singh.