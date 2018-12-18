Girl abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A girl was abducted in the area of Motra police on Monday. The daughter of Abid was at home when accused Mushtaq and his accomplice came and kidnapped her.
VALUABLES STOLEN: Thieves stole valuables in the city area on Monday. Sajjad of Mohallah Islamabad had parked his motorcycle outside his house when he came back he found it missing.
