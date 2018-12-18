close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Girl abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

DASKA: A girl was abducted in the area of Motra police on Monday. The daughter of Abid was at home when accused Mushtaq and his accomplice came and kidnapped her.

VALUABLES STOLEN: Thieves stole valuables in the city area on Monday. Sajjad of Mohallah Islamabad had parked his motorcycle outside his house when he came back he found it missing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan