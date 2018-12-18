Security guard shot dead

HAFIZABAD: A security guard was murdered at Mohallah Sharifpura on Monday. Nazar Muhammad Rehmani of Thatta Sikandar was performing his duties when unknown accused shot him dead.

FIVE DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Pindi Bhattian police on Monday arrested five drug pushers, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered narcotics from them. The police raided and arrested five drug pushers, including PO Sultan Mehmood, involved in nine murder cases. The police also recovered 25kg narcotics and illicit arms from them. The police have registered separate cases.

YOUTH BOOKED: Sadar police on Monday booked a youth on the charge of sexually assaulting on a seven-year-old child at Thattha Malkan village. Noor Muhammad lodged an application with the Sadar police in which he alleged that his son was allegedly sexually assaulted by accused Moavia. The police are searching the accused.