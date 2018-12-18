Indian spy being released on completion of sentence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday announced the release and repatriation of Hamid Nehal Ansari, an Indian spy, to India, on completion of his sentence. Hamid Nehal Ansari, who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents, is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.