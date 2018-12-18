close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 18, 2018

Indian politician gets life over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Top Story

NEW DELHI: A veteran Indian politician was given a life sentence on Monday over anti-Sikh riots in 1984 that killed nearly 3,000 people following the assassination of then premier Indira Gandhi. The Delhi High Court found Sajjan Kumar, 73, guilty of instigating mobs during the mass killings triggered by the death of Gandhi at the hands of her Sikh bodyguards.

