Tue Dec 18, 2018
N
NNI
NAB launches fresh inquiries against Kh Saad, Salman

Top Story

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a fresh inquiry against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique. As par details, after Paragon scam, the NAB Lahore has started new probe against Saad Rafique regarding the purchase of locomotives at high prices. Reports say that the locomotives, which were bought by India at the cost of Rs169 million, Saad Rafique did the same at the price of Rs 420 million. Further, the anti-graft department has started a probe into Salman Rafique for his involvement to acquire medical consignment at higher prices.

