Opp wants to head key standing bodies

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly Monday reached consensus not to accept the chairmanship of the National Assembly Standing Committees of unimportant ministries.

The opposition also decided to demand the chairmanships of the standing committees of the key ministries such as Foreign Affairs, Finance, Interior and others.

The government and opposition had agreed on the formation of the standing committees, special committees and functional committees of the National Assembly and according to formula, the government will head 23 standing committees and opposition 19.

According to sources, the opposition has decided not to accept the standing committees of the ministries like Statistics Division, Science and Technology, Climate Change but instead of these the opposition is more interested in the standing committee of key ministries like of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Economic Affairs and Finance.

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah decided not to head any standing committee and will not be part of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The sources said the PML-N has decided that its former federal ministers and those who have the chairmanship of the standing committees in their tenure would not head any standing committee this time and instead of them new faces would be given preference to head the standing committees.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called on Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, where the two sides exchanged views on political situation of the country.

The informal meeting was held in the lobby of the Parliament House.

The meeting also had former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and others in presence.

Zardari and Shahbaz were also seen shaking hands with each other during a session of the National Assembly earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, PPP lawmaker Khursheed Shah also held a meeting with the opposition leader in his chamber. Former president Asif Ali Zardari also showed willingness to meet Nawaz Sharif again. Responding to a reporter's query about meeting with Nawaz Sharif earlier, Zardari remarked jokingly, "Sir, you make us meet each other, you say, whatever you command [us to do]."

Asked about rumours in Islamabad about his possible arrest, the former president told the newsman, "You always fear so, but I do not."

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the incumbent government is incapable of handling the affairs of the state, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, along with party president Shahbaz Sharif, at the Parliament House. “The biggest challenge being faced by the country is the economic crisis and the government has destroyed the economy in its first 100 days,” sources quoted Nawaz as saying.

Senior party leadership was briefed on party matters and political developments in the high-level session. The meeting was chaired by PML-N leaders Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, and was attended by the senior leadership of the party from all over the country, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

The senior party high command discussed opposition's share in the standing committees, Khawaja Saad Rafique's production order and National Accountability Bureau's actions against the party leaders.

Conversing with party leaders, Nawaz said NAB has been exposed before the public.

Ahsan Iqbal briefed and presented his recommendations to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif over the party's affairs.

Iqbal, the former interior minister, has been given the responsibility to increase party membership and start mass contact campaign.