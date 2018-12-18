close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Lahore Garrison Polo gets under way today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 will get underway here at the Cavalry and Fortress Stadium polo grounds on Tuesday.

Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) Secretary Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab said on Monad this eight-goal championship is being organised by Lahore Garrison Polo Club. He disclosed as many as five teams are participating in the eight-goal championship. These have been divided into two groups. Group A includes EFU Life, PBG/Remounts and Newage/Diamond Paints while Group B has Fatima Group and BBJ Pipes. He added that the inaugural encounter of the championship will be contested between EFU Life and PBG/Remounts on Tuesday at 2.30pm.

