Army crush KPT 5-0 in PPFL

KARACHI: Former two-time winners Army bulldozed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 5-0 to surge to the third spot in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at KMC Stadium on Monday.

Ansar Abbas hit a brace while he was also joined on the scoresheet by Umair Waqar, Mateen and Shehbaz Younis with one goal apiece.In the one-sided affair soldiers played highly aggressively, taking lead throuh Umair Waqar in the 14th minute. Three minutes later Mateen doubled their lead before Ansar Abbas inflating their tally at the stroke of half time.

Army also siezed control of the game after the interval too. Shehbaz Younis added to the misery of KPT through a clinical strike in the 85th minute that made the score 4-0. Ansar then hit his second and fifth goal one minute from full time to seal a thumping win for his side.

The victory enabled Army to jump to the second place with 36 points from 20 matches. This was the ninth win for Army.The loss left KPT reeling at 13 points from 19 outings.

Meanwhile in the other show at the same venue the second-placed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed Navy 3-0 to stretch their points to 39 points from 19 meetings. Discarded international Mohammad Mujahid put PAF ahead in the third minute. Two minutes later Sohail Khan doubled their lead before Arif Nawaz hitting their third in the 85th minute.

The loss left Navy reeling at 21 points from 19 appearances.Here at KPT Stadium, former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) held former four-time champions WAPDA to a 1-1 draw. WAPDA went ahead in the fourth minute through Usman Manzoor. At half time, WAPDA were leading 1-0. In the second half tough game was witnessed and it were finally KRL who levelled the score through a solid strike from Iftikhar Ali in the 53rd minute.The single point helped KRL to move to 40 points at the summit after 19 outings. WAPDA moved to 36 points from 19 matches.