President’s XI, Uzbekistan win matches

LAHORE: The Haier Hockey Series Open Pakistan rolled into action here at the National Hockey Stadium with big wins for Pakistan XI and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan routed Afghanistan and Pakistan President XI beat Nepal. In the opening match of the Series, Uzbekistan outplayed Afghanistan 11-0 in a completely one-sided affair. Senior Minister Punjab, Raja Bahsahrat was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He was accompanied by the President PHF, Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and officials of PHF and Punjab Hockey Association. The second match was played between Pakistan President XI and Nepal. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan (President XI) is appearing as a guest team. Their matches are all ‘friendly games’ and carry no points towards the actual tournament. The Pakistan President XI consisting of young emerging players easily defeated Nepal 9-0. Since, Pakistan has been selected for the FIH Pro League, the new high profile event starting from early 2019, the Pakistan side here is not the national side and it will enter as the President XI.