Aussies asked to play 2 matches in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants Australia to play at least two matches of the next year’s series in Pakistan. In this regard PCB plans to send a proposed itinerary and get CA into to talks to materialise its plan. Pakistan and Australia are scheduled to play five ODIs between March 19 and March 31 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two teams will face each other again at the end of October, next year for a series comprising two Tests and three T20s. PCB has also decided to invite CA officials to Pakistan during the hyped Pakistan Super League (PSL) games to monitor security conditions as the metropolis will host five PSL matches including the tournament’s final.