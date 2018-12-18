PCB’s BoG meeting today

LAHORE: The 51st meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board Of Governors (BoG) will take place on Tuesday at 11.00 am at National Cricket Academy. The meeting will discuss a seven-point agenda, said a spokesman for the PCB on Monday. The points on the agenda are PSL budget, report of Audit Committee, report of Task Force on Domestic Cricket Structure, report of Cricket Committee, update on PCB – BCCI dispute, update on PSL and revision of rates of Payments under Players Welfare Policy 2015.