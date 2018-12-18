Nepal’s blind women cricketers to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: Nepal’s Blind Women Cricket team play a series against Pakistan counterparts in January 2019.

Chairperson Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah informed The News Monday that the teams will get involved in a five-match T20 series. The first match of the series would take place in Lahore on January 29, while the second and third matches would be held in Faisalabad on January 31 and February 1, respectively. The third and fourth matches of the series will take place in Islamabad on February 3 and 4, respectively. He claimed that it would be the first ever international as the series that took place between England and West Indies blind teams in West Indies was not approved by World Blind Cricket Council.