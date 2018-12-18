close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Nepal’s blind women cricketers to visit Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

LAHORE: Nepal’s Blind Women Cricket team play a series against Pakistan counterparts in January 2019.

Chairperson Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah informed The News Monday that the teams will get involved in a five-match T20 series. The first match of the series would take place in Lahore on January 29, while the second and third matches would be held in Faisalabad on January 31 and February 1, respectively. The third and fourth matches of the series will take place in Islamabad on February 3 and 4, respectively. He claimed that it would be the first ever international as the series that took place between England and West Indies blind teams in West Indies was not approved by World Blind Cricket Council.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports