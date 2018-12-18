Israeli spacecraft gets special passenger before moon journey

YEHUD, Israel: Israeli scientists making final preparations to launch the country’s first spacecraft to the moon added a special passenger on Monday that will accompany the journey. A time capsule of three digital discs containing thousands of files was ceremoniously placed within the space pod by organisers wearing white dust coats at the plant where it is being constructed and tested. They included drawings by children, pictures of Israeli symbols like the flag, Israeli songs and a booklet written by a Jewish man of his personal account of the Holocaust. One of the founders of the nonprofit organisation behind the launch, SpaceIL, compared the time capsule to prayers written on bits of paper that worshippers stuff into Jerusalem’s Western Wall, one of Judaism’s holiest sites. "Today we are putting all those dreams on the spaceship like you would take a note and put it in the Kotel, wishing for a bright future," said Yonatan Winetraub, using the Hebrew word for the Western Wall.