Trump to review case of soldier charged with murdering Afghan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will review the case of a soldier charged with premeditated murder for killing an alleged bomb-maker in Afghanistan. "I will be reviewing the case of a ‘U.S. Military hero,’ Major Matt Golsteyn, who is charged with murder," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president’s tweet mentioned Fox News, the channel on which Golsteyn’s attorney and his wife were interviewed about the issue earlier in the day. US media reported that the soldier killed the suspected bomb-maker after he was detained in 2010, and that Golsteyn admitted to doing so both to the CIA in 2011 and on Fox in 2016. The latter appearance prompted the military to open a new investigation after Golsteyn was previously cleared. His attorney, Phillip Stackhouse, tweeted that Golsteyn is charged with "premeditated murder, a death penalty offense for allegedly killing a Taliban bomb-maker during combat operations in Marjah, Afghanistan." A US military spokesperson confirmed the charge to AFP but said, "We are not at liberty to discuss details of an ongoing case or investigation.