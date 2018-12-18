close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
AFP
December 18, 2018

Iran president’s son-in-lawresigns after nepotism claims

World

AFP
December 18, 2018

TEHRAN: Iran President Hassan Rouhani’s son-in-law resigned on Monday just two days after his appointment as head of Iran’s geological survey sparked accusations of nepotism, official news agency IRNA reported. Kambiz Mehdizadeh, in his early thirties and reportedly married to Rouhani’s daughter in a low-key wedding this August, was appointed to the senior position in the industries and mining ministry. The move sparked criticism on social media and from some lawmakers. "I thank you for finding me worthy and inviting me to work alongside you in this ministry, but I ask to be relieved of my service so that I can continue my scientific and research activities," Mehdizadeh wrote in a resignation letter.

