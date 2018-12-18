Britain’s Labour heaps pressure on PM by calling for no-confidence vote

LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will call for a no confidence vote in Theresa May on Monday, a largely symbolic move to step up pressure on a prime minister facing deadlock in parliament over her Brexit deal.

The move by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, expected shortly according to a source, does not automatically trigger a vote of no confidence in the prime minister but further complicates her bid to win support for her deal with the European Union.

The source said the move was aimed at forcing May to resign and that the party believed such a vote would happen this week. May is pressing on with her deal to leave the European Union, her spokesman said on Monday, despite hardening opposition to it. She has rejected calls for a second referendum or to test support for different Brexit options in parliament.

After a tumultuous week in which she survived a confidence vote and sought last-minute changes to a Brexit agreement reached with Brussels last month, Theresa May faces deadlock over her deal in the British parliament.

With the EU offering little in the way of concessions to win over lawmakers, an increasing number of politicians are calling for a second referendum - something some of her ministers say could be avoided if the government tested Brexit scenarios in parliamentary votes.

Parliament is deeply divided, with factions pressing for different options for future ties, exiting without a deal or remaining in the EU. May and her ministers have repeatedly ruled out a replay of the referendum, saying it would deepen rifts and betray voters who backed Brexit by 52 percent to 48 percent in 2016.

That increases the risk of Britain leaving without a deal on March 29, a scenario some businesses fear would be catastrophic for the world’s fifth largest economy. The political and economic uncertainty over Brexit is having an impact, with data on Monday showing a drop in consumer spending, falling house prices and growing pessimism in household finances.