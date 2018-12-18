Liverpool are streets ahead of United: Neville

LIVERPOOL: Jose Mourinho came under fire from Manchester United legends after his side’s dismal display in a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool that underlined just how far they have fallen.

With United trailing fourth placed Chelsea by 11 points, Mourinho heads into the hectic Christmas period facing fresh calls for his dismissal.Gary Neville, who won eight Premier League titles as a United defender in the Alex Ferguson era, admitted Liverpool are so far ahead of his old club now that questions must be asked about Mourinho’s job security.

“Liverpool are streets ahead. Streets. Not one of the United midfielders can pass a football. Not one of them,” Neville told Sky Sports.“I find it staggering. United were awful. They were hanging in there for a bit but the only real team who were going to win the game was Liverpool. It’s not good enough.”

Asked if Mourinho should part ways with United, Neville questioned the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who was criticised by Mourinho in the close-season for failing to land his transfer targets. “Will Mourinho leave? I think it will happen, my preference would always be to get to the end of the season. But the board room is so naive it’s unbelievable,” Neville said.