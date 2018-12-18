Water crisis causing migration to urban Sindh

SUKKUR: Ayaz Latif Palejo, Central President Qaumi Awami Tehreek, has said the acute shortage of clean drinking water in the rural parts of the country is forcing the village population to migrate to cities, resulting in problems for the cities.

Addressing a seminar on Educational Career Counseling organised by the Young Soomra Association, Palejo demanded the provincial government to provide irrigation water to all the districts of Sindh to save agro economy. Praising the youth, he said they have many opportunities to serve the people and the country. Palejo said in the past, it was difficult to purchase many books but now with the invention of the internet, it has become a lot easier for the younger generation to acquire books and carry out research. He said the modern technology has made it easier for the youth to compete in life.

Ayaz Latif said the people of Badin are suffering from unemployment and large scale poverty despite the production of oil and gas from the area. He said the farmers are confronted with an acute shortage of irrigation water, which is hurting the farm produce considerably. Palijo said Sujawal and Thatta districts also needed strong government attention as their economy was under severe strain due to an acute shortage of irrigation water.