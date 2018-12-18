NAB launches fresh probe against Kh Saad, Kh Salman

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has launched a fresh inquiry against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique.

Besides, the Paragon scam, the NAB Lahore has started new probe against Saad Rafique about the purchase of locomotives at high prices. Reports say India brought similar locomotives at the cost of Rs169 million, but Saad Rafique purchased the same at the price of Rs 420 million. Further, the anti-graft department has started a probe against Salman Rafique for his involvement to acquire a medical consignment at higher prices.