Senate body chairman takes notice of beating varsity girl

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik has taken a notice of the video leaked and viral on social media regarding inhuman incident of beating, abusing and threatening a university girl by person identified as a Wasif Abbasi, a resident of Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

He directed the FIA director general to submit a report before the committee by December 20 in the committee meeting.

The Senate committee has also directed the FIA director general to provide a detailed report on the matter as how the accused in the matter has managed to leave for China from Lahore Airport. The Senate committee chairman Senator Rehman Malik also directed the IG police, Islamabad and CPO, Rawalpindi, to take immediate action on this gruesome incident, and the aggrieved family should be provided a foolproof security.

The Senate Committee on Interior scheduled to be held on December 20 and would take up this matter.