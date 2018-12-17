Envoys moot on economy on Dec 27-28

ISLAMABAD: An envoys conference has been convened by the Foreign Office to launch economic diplomacy through Pakistani missions across the world. The decision has been taken to use Pakistan’s diplomatic facilities for enhancing trade and especially the export to earn valuable foreign exchange.

It will also consider proposals for increasing skilled manpower to the countries which are in need of such skillful people. The two-day envoys conference will be held on December 27-28 here at the Foreign Office.

Sources told The News that government understands that Pakistan’s missions abroad should be utilised not only to improve the image of the country and political ties with other nations which but they should also play their role to promote trade in the national interests.

The sources indicated that convening of such envoys conference has been in line with the policy of the government to discourage aid and encourage trade especially with the countries which can prove to be a useful partner in it.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will inaugurate the first ever such moot by the incumbent government. He has reportedly conceived the idea since he has vast knowledge of economy as well.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has asked about a dozen ambassadors/high commissioners posted at various capitals to reach here before commencement of the conference along-with their proposals to boost export especially Pakistani products which have been in great demand world over.

Heads of the missions will be assigned task for enhancing export for the countries where they are posted. In future the performance of different missions will also be gauged keeping their contribution in the field, the sources added.

Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) for the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, ambassador in Russia Qazi Khalilullah, ambassador in China Masood Khalid, high commissioner in UK Nafees Zikria who is currently working as high commissioner in Malaysia and moving to London next month, ambassador for Japan Dr Asad Majeed who is going to the United States as ambassador, ambassador for United Arab Emirates (UAE) Moazzam Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative for the UN Geneva headquarters Farroukh Amil, high commissioner in India Sohail Mahmoud, Ambassador for Turkey Sajjad Qazi, ambassador for Belgium Ms. Naghmana Hashmi, who is also accredited to the European Union (EU), ambassador for Germany Jauhar Saleem, Pakistan’s designated high commissioner for Canada Khalid Bashir Tarrar, designated ambassador for Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz, ambassador for Italy Nadeem Riyaz and ambassador for Iran Ms. Riffat Masood have been indicated as participant of the envoy moot.

The huddle will be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in its concluding session on December 28, the sources said. He will give his government’s vision for the promotion of export and bilateral economic cooperation with the important countries of the world. The sources have pointed out that hectic schedule has been chalked out for the conference as it will have more than two sessions in a day and compile its recommendations in the end. The same will be submitted to the Prime Minister for his approval, the sources added.