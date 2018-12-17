Community members from Khyber trained in fruit, nursery raising

MINGORA: Twenty-one community members from Khyber tribal district participated in a five-day training on “Fruit and Forest Nursery raising” at Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Swat.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programmes (SRSP) had organized the training under a five-year project funded by the Government of Germany and financed through KFW to support Reintegration and Rehabilitation for temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) in newly-merged districts of KP.

Thus far, about 2503 men and women in the TDP return areas have been trained under the project in various trades to improve their socio-economic situation.

“This training had a practical to theory ratio of 75:25 and after its completion, the participants will not only help in sustaining the green revolution in their villages but will also gain financial benefits from the business,” said Dr Muhammad Rauf, Principal, Agriculture Research Institute Swat.