20kg hashish seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police seized 20 kilograms of hashish and rounded up three drug-traffickers during snap checking in various places, police sources said.

They said the police party, led by in-charge Pabbi Police Station Hanif Khan, had barricaded road near Station Chowk when they signaled a motorcyclist to stop.

They seized a bag wherein 10 kilogram of hashish was hidden. Two drug-traffickers identified as Haroon and Shad Muhammad, residents Khyber tribal district, were arrested.