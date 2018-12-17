90kg China salt seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized 90 kilograms of China salt during the raids in different bazaars in the city.

Waqarullah Khan, the spokesman for the Food Authority, said that a team led by Assistant Director Asad Ali and Food Safety Officer Ahmad Ali Shah had conducted a raid on shops in different bazaars in the city.

The officials recovered 50-kilogram health hazardous Chinese salt found from a shop in Sabzi Mandi, 30 kilograms in Firdous bazaar and 10 kilograms in Phandu Road, he added. He said that the team seized the China salt on the spot and imposed heavy fines and also issued notices.

The spokesman said that the Supreme Court had banned the sale and purchase of China salt, which is extremely dangerous and injurious to human health.