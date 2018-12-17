close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Children park opened in Kalaya

National

December 17, 2018

KALAYA: A children park was inaugurated near the Mastora bridge here on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner of Kalaya Abbas Khan Afridi cut the ribbon to open the park. He was the chief guest on the occasion. A large number of children and local elders were also present.

Expressing pleasure over the opening of the park, Abbas Afridi said that the government was taking steps to provide recreational facilities to the children. He said that Orakzai and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had witnessed violence in recent years so there was a dire need to facilitate the people to engage in recreational activities. The local elders lauded the government for setting up the park, saying it would help the children cope with the traumatic events they had gone through.

