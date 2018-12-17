Three die in Torghar accident

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including two women, were killed and another five sustained serious injuries when a passenger vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Torghar district on Sunday.

The vehicle carrying passenger was on its way to Judbah from Mera Madakhail when driver lost control over the steering.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Dalil Bacha, Zakhmina Bibi and Tanzeela Bibi as dead.

According to doctors, five injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad after administering them emergency treatment there.

The police, after lodging a first information report, started investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident.

Shooting: One Mehardil allegedly shot dead his younger sister after an exchange of harsh words with her over a domestic issue in Shuhoter area of the Kaghan valley. The police started investigation after lodging an FIR.