Nowshera police seize drugs, arrest 4 accused

NOWSHERA: Police on Sunday foiled bids to smuggle drugs and arrested the accused, official sources said.

The sources said that the Station House Officer of the Pabbi Police Station, Hanif Khan, had barricaded the area. Two men riding a motorcycle without a registration number were signalled to stop. On search, the police recovered 10 kilograms of fine quality hashish, which had been stuffed in a sack.

Both the motorcycle riders were arrested. They were identified as Haroon, son of, Anar, a resident of Jamrud tehsil, and Shad Muhammad, son of Sher Muhammad, a resident of Landikotal tehsil of the Khyber tribal district.

The second seizure was made by the SHO of the Azakhel Police Station, Syedul Amin. He recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from a car bearing registration number LEC 1322. The accused, Muhammad Yousaf, son of Taj Wali, a resident of Peshawar, was arrested.

In two separate actions elsewhere, hashish weighing three kilograms each was seized. Two accused were arrested.

They were identified as Liaqat Ali, son of Ali Hassan of Pabbi, and Shafiullah, son of Umar Gul of Swat.