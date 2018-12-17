tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FC soldier laid to rest in Bannu
By Our correspondent
BANNU: A soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC), who was martyred in an attack in Turbat in Balochistan a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Ghauriwala in the Bannu district on Sunday. Deputy Commandant 116 Brigade Col Hanif, government officials, local elders and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer for Lal Mohammad Khan.
