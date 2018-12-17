close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
December 17, 2018

Martyred

National

December 17, 2018

FC soldier laid to rest in Bannu

By Our correspondent

BANNU: A soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC), who was martyred in an attack in Turbat in Balochistan a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Ghauriwala in the Bannu district on Sunday. Deputy Commandant 116 Brigade Col Hanif, government officials, local elders and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer for Lal Mohammad Khan.

