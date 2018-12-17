close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Obituary

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

NOWSHERA: Mother of Additional Secretary Industries Muhammad Anwar Khan passed away on Sunday.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard at village Ali Shah Tarkha in Nowshera district. Large number of people participated in her funeral prayers.Qul for the deceased will be held at village Ali Shah Tarkha tomorrow.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan