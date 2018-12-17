tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Mother of Additional Secretary Industries Muhammad Anwar Khan passed away on Sunday.
She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard at village Ali Shah Tarkha in Nowshera district. Large number of people participated in her funeral prayers.Qul for the deceased will be held at village Ali Shah Tarkha tomorrow.
