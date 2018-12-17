CM directs authorities to shift bus stands to Chamkani terminal

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed authorities concerned to plan a feasibility report for the shifting of bus stands to the main bus terminal at Chamkani.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat here on the shifting of different bus addas to the new general bus stand at Chamkani and construction of a commercial tower at the existing bus terminal, said handout.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, administrative secretaries, PDA chief and others attended the meeting. The participants focused on the worsening state-of-affairs of the existing bus terminals and addas causing inconvenience to people.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the officials to plan forthwith the shifting of all bus addas to the main terminal in order to focus on the second phase of beautification of Peshawar that includes increasing greenery, ensuring cleanliness and focusing on facilitating the people.

Mahmood Khan directed the local government, transport and PDA to plan and construct a commercial tower on the existing bus terminal.

All legal and codal formalities should be taken care of and the shifting of all bus addas should be planned, he said, adding that more than 80,000 commuters use the existing addas and the shifting of these addas to the new bus terminal would facilitate the commuters to use the Rapid Bus Transit and other associated facilities being created in the bus terminal.

The chief minister also directed the shifting of workshops and other existing activities to the new grand bus terminal and all departments should prepare their own plans forthwith. The government would ensure efficient utilisation of resources on the public welfare, he said.