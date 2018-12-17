close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

ACE retrieves state land

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment team on Sunday retrieved a land worth millions of rupees here in Gujrat. Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told that the ACE authorities were informed that some influential persons had occupied the commercial state land at General Bus Stand Gujrat and constructed shops there. After approval from the higher authorities, the Anti-Corruption Establishment team launched an operation and demolished 29 shops constructed on the occupied land, he told. The officer said that the department had started investigation against illegal occupiers, including Imtiaz Hussain, Khalid Hussain, Muhammad Asghar, Tabassum Shah, Ali Raza, Naveed Warriach, Hassan Shah and Bao Sharif.

