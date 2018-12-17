close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Impersonating as NAB officers: Five cops among nine nabbed

National

LAHORE: North Cantt police arrested nine criminals including five cops on charges of impersonating as NAB officers and officials and kidnapping people for ransom. They used to kidnap businessmen and owners of housing schemes, tortured them at their private torture cell and extorted money from them. Police recovered a car with green number plate and blue light, Rs8 lakh, weapons, handcuffs and fake arrest warrants by the NAB. According to North Cantt DSP, the criminals were jailed many times on charges of murder and kidnapping for ransom.

