Mon Dec 17, 2018
Ready to look after Kartarpur Gurdwara for life: Indian Punjab CM

National

KMK
Khalid Mahmood Khalid
December 17, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Maharaja Captain Amarinder Singh has said that Kartarpur

Corridor will play the role of a bridge to enhance peace and friendship between the peoples of India and Pakistan.

Talking to the correspondent from Chandigarh by telephone on Saturday, he said that he was ready to take the responsibility of looking after Kartarpur Gurdwara for like.

He said the Sikh community had been praying for opening of Kartarpur border since 1947.

He said the Sikh community was entering a new era of the history when, after a few months, they would be able to travel without any restriction from Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara to Kartarpur Gurdwara, the place where Baba Guru Nanak Devji spent the last years of his life.

He said that instead of the army chief, the message for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor should have come from the democratic government of Pakistan.

He said he would lead his cabinet to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak after opening of the new Kartarpur Corridor.

