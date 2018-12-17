Demo against demolition of houses by land grabbers

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of families of Katchi Abadi Sunday staged a demonstration over the demolition of their houses allegedly by the land grabbers to occupy their land. Talking to media men, they said they had constructed the houses on the state land 35 years ago and Fesco had provided them with electricity connections while metalled roads had also been constructed. “Now when gas supply is being provided to their locality, influential land grabbers have razed their houses,” they complained. They demanded the Punjab chief minister to take notice of their complaint and helped in retrieving ‘their’ land back to them.