close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Demo against demolition of houses by land grabbers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of families of Katchi Abadi Sunday staged a demonstration over the demolition of their houses allegedly by the land grabbers to occupy their land. Talking to media men, they said they had constructed the houses on the state land 35 years ago and Fesco had provided them with electricity connections while metalled roads had also been constructed. “Now when gas supply is being provided to their locality, influential land grabbers have razed their houses,” they complained. They demanded the Punjab chief minister to take notice of their complaint and helped in retrieving ‘their’ land back to them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan