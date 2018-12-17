Newborn’s body found

OKARA: The body of a newborn was found alongside the GT Road on Sunday. Some passersby saw the body and informed the area police. The police have taken the body in custody and started investigation.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: The Health Department has administered anti-polio drops to 561,784 children under five years of age during the anti-polio campaign here. It was said by Health CEO Dr Abdul Majeed while talking to newsmen here on Sunday.