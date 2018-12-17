close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
December 17, 2018

ISPR song pays tribute to APS martyrs

December 17, 2018

RAWALPINDI: “Hamey agay hee jana hai (we have to move forward)” is the title of a new song released by the army’s media wing to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School tragedy. On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and martyred around 150 people, including more than 130 young students. The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism in the country, as well as the creation of military courts to try 'hardcore' terrorists. The Inter-Services Public Relations in a tweet vowed that Pakistan will never let enemies succeed, posting a song especially released to mark four years to the unfortunate incident.

