Mon Dec 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

Faran Sports win EZ T20 opener

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 17, 2018

LAHORE: Faran Sports Club won opening match of East Zone T20 championship when they beat Abdul Qadir Club by 6 wickets at the Kingston College Ground. Batting first Abdul Qadir Club scored 166 for 6 in 20 overs. Junaid Rai and Usama Javaid made 48 runs each. Ali Raza grabbed 3 wickets while Atif Aslam got 2 wickets. Faran Sports, in reply, chased target in 19th over. Hassam Mehfooz 59, Muhammad Sohail 19 and Atif Aslam 37 were the main scorers. Atif Aslam and Hassam Mehfooz won the man of the match. jointly. Earlier Najaf Hameed Rokhri, President East Zone, and Mian Abid Manawan were chief guests of honour at opening ceremony.

