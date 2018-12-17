Afghans ask FIFA for evidence of abuse against women footballers

KABUL: Afghanistan’s attorney general on Sunday called on football’s world governing body FIFA to share evidence about allegations of sexual and physical abuse against the women’s national team. The request is part of an ongoing investigation into claims of abuse by male officials against players in Afghanistan’s female football team, Jamshid Rasuli the attorney general spokesman told reporters in Kabul.

FIFA on Wednesday suspended the president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) Keramuddin Karim for 90 days over allegations of sexual and physical abuse against the women’s team.

The move came days after the attorney general’s office said it also suspended five officials, including the president of AFF, to facilitate the investigation into the case. Allegations were first reported in November by Britain’s Guardian newspaper, which cited what it described as senior officials associated with the women’s team who said the abuse had taken place in Afghanistan — including at the AFF headquarters — and at a training camp in Jordan last February.