Lahore Gymkhana retain Inter-Club Golf trophy

LAHORE: In the 2018 Inter-Club Golf contest the 20-member of Lahore Gymkhana team retained the trophy here on Sunday.

The trophy was introduced by Lt Gen (r) M. Tariq, five years back. In this Inter- Club Golf Championship that concluded at the Royal Palm Golf Course the Gymkhana team surfaced as the champions in the three-day event.

First day’s proceedings were held at Defence Raya Golf Course followed by another one at Gymkhana Golf Course and now the final one at Royal Palm Golf Course. Based on the aggregate scores of the first two matches held on Friday and Saturday, Gymkhana had accumulated 46.5 points while Royal Palm had 39.5 points in their tally and Defence Raya score was 34.5 points.

The final 18 holes competition at Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday was crucial and at stake in the singles match play contest was a total of 60 points which means that the ultimate triumphant one could have been either of the three teams.

Earlier on Sunday morning captains of the three teams Omer Zia(Gymkhana),Murad Khan(Defence Raya )and Abdullah Sharif(Royal Palm )took time to strategise and brief their mates. As the match reached an exciting conclusion the Gymkhana team gathered 18.5 points,Royal Palm fetched 20 points and Defence Raya compiled 21.5 points. In this way the Defence Raya may have compiled more points on the final day but in the overall reckoning the victorious team was Gymkhana with a total compilation of 64.5 points followed by Royal Palm 59.5 points and Defence Raya 56 points.

Handicappers were in their true elements and added value by playing like champions. Amir Mehmood was dominant and so were players like Farooq Khan,Taimur Shabbir,Waleed Zubair,Ahmed Zafar Hayat ,Qasim Khan and Salman Jehangir. In the handicap category 10 to 16,Omer Zia stood out and was the only one who won two points yesterday, while Tariq Misbah brought in 1.5 points.

At the conclusion of final round the Captain of the host club team, Royal Palm, Abdullah Sharif awarded the glittering trophy to Omer Zia, Captain Lahore Gymkhana in the presence of Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf Lahore Gymkhana, Ramzan Sheikh, CEO Royal Palm, Parvez Qureshi and Lt Gen (r)M. Tariq and the team members of the three teams.