Kohli hits 25th ton, joins Tendulkar for 6th in Australia: Aussies battle to build lead of 175 over India

PERTH: Australia were confident on Sunday that they can overcome a deteriorating pitch to build a match-winning lead in the second Test in Perth.

At stumps on the third day, Australia were 132 for four, with Usman Khawaja on 41 and Tim Paine on eight, an overall advantage of 175 after leading by 43 runs on the first innings despite a stellar Virat Kohli century.

Although they still had six wickets in hand, opener Aaron Finch was taken to hospital for scans after retiring hurt with an injured right hand on 25. Australian coach Justin Langer said Finch had been cleared of serious damage, but was uncertain if he would return to the crease.

The cracks in the pitch were starting to become a significant factor, with Finch’s opening partner, Marcus Harris, also struck flush on the helmet by a rising delivery in making 20. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who claimed five wickets in the Indian first innings to move into the top 25 of Test wicket-takers, conceded the pitch was getting harder to bat on. He believed Australia was set to post a total its attack could defend to level the series. "The wicket is starting to play a few more tricks," he said. "We know we have the bowlers to make sure we can defend what we have to.

"Whatever we get to is just going to have to be enough."

Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah (1-25), who was almost unplayable at times, said India’s batsmen would not be deterred by a tough fourth-innings chase. "We want early wickets tomorrow to reduce the total," he said. "I am confident our team is capable of chasing any total but we will try to minimise it as much as possible.

"No one has really got out to the crack, it is just there, but it doesn’t do a lot but it is only in the mindset." The Australians found batting extremely challenging in their second innings, playing and missing time and again as they battled to extend their lead.

Australia 1st innings: 326

India 1st innings (overnight 172-3):

K. Rahul b Hazlewood 2

M. Vijay b Starc 0

C. Pujara c Paine b Starc 24

V. Kohli c Handscomb b Cummins 123

A. Rahane c Paine b Lyon 51

H. Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 20

R. Pant c Starc b Lyon 36

M. Shami c Paine b Lyon 0

I. Sharma c and b Lyon 1

U. Yadav not out 4

J. Bumrah c Khawaja b Lyon 4

Extras: (b4, lb7, nb2, w5) 18

Total: (all out, 105.5 overs) 283

Fall: 1-6 (Vijay), 2-8 (Rahul), 3-82 (Pujara), 4-173 (Rahane), 5-223 (Vihari), 6-251 (Kohli), 7-252 (Shami), 8-254 (Sharma), 9-279 (Pant), 10-283 (Bumrah)

Bowling: Starc 24-4-79-2 (2nb), Hazlewood 21-8-66-2, Cummins 26-4-60-1 (1w), Lyon 34.5-7-67-5

Australia 2nd innings:

M. Harris b Bumrah 20

A. Finch retired hurt 25

U. Khawaja not out 41

S. Marsh c Pant b Shami 5

P. Handscomb lbw Sharma 13

T. Head c Sharma b Shami 19

T. Paine not out 8

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (four wickets, 48 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Harris), 2-64 (Marsh), 3-85 (Handscomb), 4-120 (Head)

Bowling: Sharma 9-0-33-1, Bumrah 13-5-25-1, Shami 10-3-23-2, Yadav 8-0-39-0, Vihar 8-4-11-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).